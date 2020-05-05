Horacio Jose Contreras
Alamo - Horacio Jose Contreras, Sr., 86, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at The Heights of Alamo.

He is preceded in death by his son, Raymond Contreras; and his first wife, Maria Luisa Contreras.

Mr. Contreras is survived by his wife, Matilde Contreras of Alamo; five children, Ester Espinoza of McAllen, Horacio Contreras, Jr. of Alamo, Maria Amanda Contreras of San Antonio, Juan Antonio Reyes of Pennsylvania, Rebecca (Ricardo) Trevino of Edinburg, David (Vanessa) Contreras of McAllen; 16 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; five siblings, Oralia Cavazos, of Donna, Olga (Frank) Hinojosa of Alamo, Delia (Martin) Garcia of Weslaco, Octavio (Esther) Contreras of Alamo, and Rodolfo (Maria) Contreras of Wichita Falls, TX.

Visitation will held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Visitation
5:00 - 8:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
MAY
5
Rosary
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
MAY
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
