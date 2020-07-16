Pharr - Hortencia Christal Lopez



December 10, 1991 - July 11, 2020







A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. Hortencia Christal Lopez fell asleep in death, at the age of 28, on July 11, 2020. Was born in McAllen, TX on December 10, 1991 to Carlos and Leticia (Hernandez) Lopez.



Christal (as everyone knew her), grew up for the most part in Pharr, TX, where she graduated from Valley View High School in 2010. She made her parents very proud when she obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from the University Of Texas Rio Grande Valley in 2019.



Christal was a daddy's girl and she was mom and dad's REYNA. She was her brothers' #1 cheerleader, their biggest supporter. She loved being with her family and friends. Her niece and nephews were her world. She was funny, outgoing and beautiful inside and out with a heart of gold. We will always remember her infectious smile and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.



When you think of Christal, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.



Christal was preceded in death by both her maternal & paternal grandparents. She leaves behind her parents, Carlos and Leticia, brothers Carlos Jr (Irasema), Chris (Crystal), Tony and Adrian; nephews Chris Jr, Max, Diego and Julian; nieces Ariana and Mireya; aunts, uncles and many cousins.



Visitation will be held today, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 12:00 pm to 1:45 pm. A chapel service will begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.



