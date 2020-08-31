1/1
Hortencia "Tencha" Longoria
Mission - Hortencia "Tencha" Longoria, 75, was called to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband and family by her side.

Hortencia was born in La Paloma, Texas on November 24, 1944.

She was preceded in death by her parents Cipriano and Andrea Quiroz; her sister Antonia Lopez; brothers Jose, Ovidio, Bonifacio and Urbano Quiroz.

Hortencia dedicated her life to her family and was the bond that held everyone together. A devoted Catholic, Hortencia attended church regularly and prayed the rosary daily. She loved cooking, gardening, playing loteria and spending quality time with her grandchildren. Along with her husband, they both enjoyed dancing, visiting casinos, and surrounded themselves with good friends. She lived life to the fullest always caring for others.

Hortencia is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Eliverio Longoria and four sons: Eduardo(Maria), Benjamin(Cynthia), Daniel(Ericka), David(Ana); and grandchildren: Eric, Jacob, Matthew, Evan, Ethan, Elijah, Evelyn and Lilliana. She is also survived by her siblings Maria Contreras of Ruskin, Florida, Gregorio Quiroz of La Paloma, Texas and Maria Raquel Longoria of Mission, Texas along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission, Texas from 3 pm to 9 pm with rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 with mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission at 12 pm, followed by burial at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 31, 2020.
