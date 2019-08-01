|
Donna - Hortensia Rodriguez, 81, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg surrounded by her loving family after an unexpected illness. She was born in Durango, Durango Mexico in 1938 to Rev. Jesus Hernandez Leal and Dionicia Hernandez Ramirez. From a very young age, her strong personality and the inability for anyone to persuade her to do anything she didn't want to do branded her the nickname "Macha" by her father and siblings. During those early years, her father's ministry moved the family from Durango to Torreon, Morelia and Monterrey Mexico. In 1954, Hortencia moved to the United States to attend boarding school at Valley Baptist Academy in Harlingen, Texas while her parents and siblings stayed in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon Mexico. Although being away from her family was not the happiest time in her life, she always credits the academy for helping her learn the English language. In 1956, to her excitement, her father was called to be the pastor at Primera Iglesia Bautista in McAllen, Texas and was able to leave boarding school to live with her parents. In 1960, Hortensia graduated from McAllen High School and in 1961 married the love of her life, Gerardo "Jerry" Rodriguez, at Morgan Avenue Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, Texas. While raising her children, Hortensia enrolled at Pan American College to pursue a degree in secondary education and became a Spanish teacher at Donna High School. After many years as an educator, she retired and enjoyed spending time with her family, attending church with her husband, and joining her sisters for coffee. Hortensia's fondest memories were growing up with her siblings in a loving, Christian family. She spoke often about her experiences as a "preacher's kid" and how her parents instilled in them the word of God and being a faithful servant of the Lord. Later in life, her happiest moments were traveling with her husband and children. Her travels took her to so many beautiful places across the states, but her favorite place on earth was Hawaii after her sons took her there for the very first time in 2003. She called it, "un lugar sonado!" It quickly became a place to travel to almost every year after that. In 2011, she had the opportunity to take her two sisters to Hawaii so they too could see just how beautiful it is. It was like watching three young girls giggling and joking throughout the entire trip. Hortensia was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista in Donna for over 40 years where she served as church secretary and Sunday School teacher. Her commitment to serving the Lord and her steadfast faith in Him was extremely evident. "Everything is in God's hands, He knows what He is doing, trust in Him and His timing" were familiar words she often shared and will continue to resonate with all of us. As a pillar and mentor to so many in the congregation and the community, her presence will be greatly missed. However, we find comfort in knowing she has gone home to the place she used to call, "mi patria celestial!"
Hortensia is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Jesus Hernandez Leal and Dionicia Hernandez Ramirez; her brother Rev. Samuel Hernandez; her sister Rebecca Hernandez; and a sister-in-law Teodora Navarro de Hernandez. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Gerardo "Jerry" Javier Rodriguez Sr.; her children Gerardo "Jerry" Javier Rodriguez, Jr., DDS; Ricardo Rodriguez, DDS; Lilia A. Fuentes (Alejandro Fuentes, MD); David Rodriguez; Ruben (Marie) Rodriguez, DDS; Lucinda A. (Efren) Garcia, DDS; and Benjamin (Shelby) Rodriguez. She is also survived by her siblings Humberto (Angelita) Hernandez and Ruben Hernandez both of Monterrey, NL Mexico; Rev. Hector Hernandez of Pharr, Texas; Ricardo (Enedelia) Hernandez of New Braunfels, Texas; Raquel (Rev. Joel) Estrada and Esperanza Rodriguez both of Donna, Texas. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren Andres A. Fuentes, Rebecca A. Fuentes, Joshua A. Garcia, Matthew J. Garcia, Carolina P. Rodriguez, Ruben Luke Rodriguez, Emily G. Rodriguez, and Rachel S. Rodriguez. The family would like to thank Dr. Leticia Volpe, Doctor's Hospital Renaissance and Amara Hospice for their care and professionalism. Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel . Interment will follow at 10 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.
