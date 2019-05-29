Home

Hortencia Sandoval Obituary
Pharr - Hortencia Sandoval, 92, entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her residence in Pharr.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Mateo Sandoval; and a sister, Consuelo Garcia.

Hortencia is survived by eight children, Isabel Sandoval, Maria (Medardo) Sandoval, Yolanda Sandoval Salinas, Lydia (Noel) Gonzalez, Francisco (Angelita) Sandoval, Mateo (Nora) Sandoval, Gloria (David) Garcia, Ricardo (Herminia) Sandoval; 23 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Raymond Jimenez.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, May 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on May 29, 2019
