Pharr - Hortensia Salinas Garza, age 83, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodolfo M. Garza; brother, Sigifredo Salinas; sister, Odilia Lopez; grandson, Robert James Martinez. She is survived by her 3 children, Hortencia G. Martinez, Rodolfo M. Garza Jr. & Gavino M. Garza; 5 sisters; 4 brothers; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren & 7 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held today, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Iglesia Bautista Jerusalem in Pharr at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on May 5, 2019