Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston
706 West Sam Houston Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Hortensia Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hortensia Salinas Garza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hortensia Salinas Garza Obituary
Pharr - Hortensia Salinas Garza, age 83, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodolfo M. Garza; brother, Sigifredo Salinas; sister, Odilia Lopez; grandson, Robert James Martinez. She is survived by her 3 children, Hortencia G. Martinez, Rodolfo M. Garza Jr. & Gavino M. Garza; 5 sisters; 4 brothers; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren & 7 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held today, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Iglesia Bautista Jerusalem in Pharr at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now