Howard Lee Marks
Rio Grande City - Howard Lee Marks, age 57, was born on May 28, 1963 in Rio Grande City. He passed away on September 14, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his father, Rodolfo Marks. He is survived by his beloved mother: Noemi Ruth Saenz Marks, his siblings, Carlo Edward Marks, Judith Marks, Ingrid Beatriz M. Clark.

He also had 7 nephews, 10 great nephews, 2 uncles, Pat & Jacob Saenz. Pat Saenz Jr. His 1st cousin, the two were super close and they were like brothers.

He went to school in RGC up to the 11th grade. He worked for the Starr County PCT#4 -Labor Dept. & also worked as a Provider for the elder.

Howard loved fishing & hunting, but hunting was his true passion. He was such a Jolly person always joking to make people laugh. He also adored & spoiled his Grandnephews to no end.

Published in The Monitor on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hernandez Funeral Home
701 East Eisenhower
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
