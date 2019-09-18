|
Rio Grande City - Howard Ray Dannhaus, Passed peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital at the age of 58. Howard, a beloved son, brother and friend, lived a fulfilling and joyous life and was known by almost all in the small community of Rio Grande City. He had a brilliant memory. Every friendship he made, he remembered. Howard was an avid fan of his beloved Dallas Cowboys. Howard is preceded in death by his father, Otto A. Dannhaus; brother Larry and sister Marie; and nephew Eli T. Villarreal. He is survived by his mother Obidia P. Dannhaus, sister Debra (Tomas E.) Villarreal, brother David L. (Hermelinda) Dannhaus, and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 2:00 to 9:00 with a rosary at 7:00 pm and continue on Thursday 10:00 am-2:30 pm. Funeral services at 3:00 at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow at Rio Grande City Cemetery. All funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 18, 2019