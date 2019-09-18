Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Dannhaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Ray Dannhaus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Ray Dannhaus Obituary
Rio Grande City - Howard Ray Dannhaus, Passed peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital at the age of 58. Howard, a beloved son, brother and friend, lived a fulfilling and joyous life and was known by almost all in the small community of Rio Grande City. He had a brilliant memory. Every friendship he made, he remembered. Howard was an avid fan of his beloved Dallas Cowboys. Howard is preceded in death by his father, Otto A. Dannhaus; brother Larry and sister Marie; and nephew Eli T. Villarreal. He is survived by his mother Obidia P. Dannhaus, sister Debra (Tomas E.) Villarreal, brother David L. (Hermelinda) Dannhaus, and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 2:00 to 9:00 with a rosary at 7:00 pm and continue on Thursday 10:00 am-2:30 pm. Funeral services at 3:00 at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow at Rio Grande City Cemetery. All funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now