|
|
Rio Grande City - Hugo Hinojosa, 59 entered the Gates of Heaven on March 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Saul F.
Hinojosa. Hugo is survived by his children Hugo Jr (Jessica), Humberto (Nuvia) and Lorena (Lupe) Zurita, his mother Maria E. "Connie" Hinojosa, brothers and sister Harold, Danny (Rosario) and Elma Nydia (Zeferino) Compean; also siblings Gloria and Saul Jr, 10 Grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Hugo was known for his strong, loving ways, his contagious smile, and his calm nature. Hugo never met a stranger that didn't become his friend.
Visitation started Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 1 - 9 pm with a 7 pm rosary and Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 8 - 9:45. The funeral mass will be at 10 am on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church in Rio Grande City. Burial will follow at the Roma City Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 28, 2019