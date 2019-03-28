Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugo Hinojosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugo Hinojosa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hugo Hinojosa Obituary
Rio Grande City - Hugo Hinojosa, 59 entered the Gates of Heaven on March 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Saul F.

Hinojosa. Hugo is survived by his children Hugo Jr (Jessica), Humberto (Nuvia) and Lorena (Lupe) Zurita, his mother Maria E. "Connie" Hinojosa, brothers and sister Harold, Danny (Rosario) and Elma Nydia (Zeferino) Compean; also siblings Gloria and Saul Jr, 10 Grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Hugo was known for his strong, loving ways, his contagious smile, and his calm nature. Hugo never met a stranger that didn't become his friend.

Visitation started Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 1 - 9 pm with a 7 pm rosary and Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 8 - 9:45. The funeral mass will be at 10 am on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church in Rio Grande City. Burial will follow at the Roma City Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now