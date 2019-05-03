Home

Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Hugo Ramos Jr. Obituary
Harlingen - Lt. Hugo Ramos, Jr., 53, went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Hugo Ramos, Sr. Survived by his mother, Maria Ramos, 3 sisters: Janie (+Enrique) Hernandez, Eva (Arnulfo) Cavazos, Guadalupe (+Amadeo) Cano; 1 brother Jose (Smiriam) Ramos; 1 daughter Gabrielle (Rudy) Ramos Auyala; 3 grandchildren: Rodolfo, Ricardo and Renaldo Ayala.

Also surviving are 3 step children: Isabel (Ernest) Gutierrez Huerta, Sebastian Guerra, and Savannah Guerra.

Hugo retired from Mercedes Police Department in 2016.

Viewing was held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mercedes. Interment will follow at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on May 3, 2019
