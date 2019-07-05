Rio Grande City - Humberto "BETO" Enoc Lopez - Humberto "BETO" Enoc Lopez, 93, passed away at Starr County Memorial Hospital after a short illness on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Rio Grande City on September 17, 1925, to Jose Maria and Maria Lopez, who were original descendants of Spaniards who settled in Camargo and Rio Grande City that were granted land porciones from Spain. He was the sixth child out of eight children. He grew up at the family's El Rucio Ranch and attended a one-room school house at their ranch. Upon his graduation from RGC High School he was part of the group in charge of constructing Falcon Dam in the early 1950s. In 1954, he was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and served as a Water Supply Specialist. He served in this branch until 1956. After serving his country, BETO returned to Rio Grande City to work at the family's El Rucio Ranch and as a carpenter's assistant. Later on, he became a well-known carpenter in his own right, building everything from cabinets to homes in the Rio Grande City-McAllen area. In 1969, while remodeling a friend's house, he met the love of his life, Anastacia. After a whirlwind courtship, he married her on October 7, 1972. He was a devoted husband to Anastacia and loved watching sports on television and reading. He enjoyed discussing current events with anyone who would be interested.



Mr. Lopez is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Maria & Maria Lopez, three sisters, Ofelia de la Pena (†Roberto), Maria Martinez (†Jose), Josefina Price (†Walter), three brothers Alonzo (Gloria) Lopez, Jose (†Sylvia) Lopez, and Ruben (Hilda) Lopez. He is survived by his loving wife, Anastacia B. Lopez of Rio Grande City; one brother Elmo (Consuelo) Lopez of Laredo, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.



