HIDALGO - Humberto Espejo Gonzalez, 70, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents; Jose and Ramona Espejo. He leaves behind his loving wife, Anastacia Zuniga, children; Humberto (Araceli) Espejo, Hector (Nadia) Espejo, Cynthia (Fabian) Lopez, and Juana Maria (Mario) Espejo. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00PM to 09:00PM at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Serenity in Pharr. Funeral services and arrangements are under the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 28, 2020