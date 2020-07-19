Edinburg - Humberto "Beto" Garcia, 73, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at McAllen Heart Hospital. He was born on a Wednesday, March 5, 1947 in Faysville, Texas to Antonio Manuel Garcia and Guadalupe Luna. He is preceded in death by his parents.



Beto is survived by his loving wife of almost 53 years; Esmeralda Guzman Garcia, daughters; Cynthia (Rene) Garcia Rodriguez, Carolina (Robert) Garcia Munoz, Christina (Jody) Garcia Brechler, Carissa (Brian) Garcia Hill and Corina (Christopher) Garcia Welch, sister; Braulia Garcia, brother; Antonio Garcia, 16 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.



Beto lived in Edinburg most of his life and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He loved baseball and played in the Florida International League and Mexican League for 16 years beginning at the age of 17 in the year 1965 until 1981. He was a pitcher and third baseman for the Monterrey Sultanes, Aguascalientes Broncos, Reynosa Broncos, FIL Yankees, FIL Mexico, Tampico Stevedores, Saltillo Saraperos, Reynosa Bravos, Nuevo Laredo Tecolotes and Union Laguna Algodoneros. He was inducted into the Mexican League Hall of Fame for being the 1968 Home Run Champion for hitting 34 home runs in a season. He was an entrepreneur owning Garcia Construction, Grace Land Apartments and Garcia's Tire Shop in Edinburg for many years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was very determined in everything he did, a hard worker, quick witted and humble. His Sunday's were family and rib day as he was a grill master and enjoyed bar b quing for his family and friends. He also enjoyed listening to music by Elvis Presley, playing dice and hunting. But, his greatest joy was traveling with his wife and going to the casinos. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched.



His family will receive friends today, Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers: R.J. Rangel, Robert Munoz, Jason Ortiz, Cody Brechler, Joe Alex Vargas and Omar Molina. Funeral services have been entrusted to his friend; Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.



