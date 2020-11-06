Alamo - Humberto Manuel Sanchez, 79, of Alamo, TX departed this world surrounded by his family on the night of Nov 4th 2020. Humberto was brought into this world by his parents: Hijinio Sanchez and Margarita Meza on March 25th 1941, in Hualahuises, Nuevo Leon, MX.Humberto was a Man's man, strong and true. He was the Patriarch of the Sanchez family in every essence of the word. He was the best Son, Brother, Dad and he was the best Grandpa and great grandpa. He was beloved by all those fortunate enough to have met him.Humberto will live on in the hearts of his two surviving sisters and two surviving brothers; his four children, Novelia, Margarita, Cresencio and Oscar; their spouses and 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Humberto is preceded in death by his loving wife, Anita R. Sanchez; and his beloved son, Humberto "Nuno" Sanchez Jr.Humberto's wonderful mark on this world is everlasting. His impeccable legacy lives on in the hearts and memories of his friends and family forever.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. rosary today, November 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.