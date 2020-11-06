1/1
Humberto M. Sanchez
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Humberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alamo - Humberto Manuel Sanchez, 79, of Alamo, TX departed this world surrounded by his family on the night of Nov 4th 2020. Humberto was brought into this world by his parents: Hijinio Sanchez and Margarita Meza on March 25th 1941, in Hualahuises, Nuevo Leon, MX.

Humberto was a Man's man, strong and true. He was the Patriarch of the Sanchez family in every essence of the word. He was the best Son, Brother, Dad and he was the best Grandpa and great grandpa. He was beloved by all those fortunate enough to have met him.

Humberto will live on in the hearts of his two surviving sisters and two surviving brothers; his four children, Novelia, Margarita, Cresencio and Oscar; their spouses and 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Humberto is preceded in death by his loving wife, Anita R. Sanchez; and his beloved son, Humberto "Nuno" Sanchez Jr.

Humberto's wonderful mark on this world is everlasting. His impeccable legacy lives on in the hearts and memories of his friends and family forever.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. rosary today, November 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Rosary
06:30 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Interment
Val Verde Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved