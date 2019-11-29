|
Edinburg/Linn-San Manuel - Humberto "Beto" Vela Sr., 76, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, Texas. He was born on Monday, March 1, 1943, in Hidalgo County, Texas, to Pablo Vela Sr. and Maria Del Refugio Cardenas Vela. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters; Virginia Vela and Leonor Lapides.
Humberto is survived by his loving wife of 53 years; Beatrice Guerra Vela; children; Humberto (Kathy) Vela Jr., Marcos Miguel (Rosalinda) Vela, Oscar Rene (Gina) Vela, and Judith Virginia (Mark) Flesher, brothers; Pablo Vela Jr. and Armando Vela, sister; Nora Trevino, 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Humberto lived in Linn-San Manuel all of his life and was a member of St Anne's Catholic Church. He graduated from Pan American College in 1965 with a BA in History and Government. He married the love of his life, Beatrice Guerra, in December 22, 1966. Answering a call to patriotic duty, he proudly served his country in the United States Army and the Army National Guard of Texas from May 1967 - August 1971. He began his career as a history teacher for the migrant program in Pharr- San Juan- Alamo school district. Supporting his new family, he supplemented his income with part-time work at Guerra Brothers in Linn, Texas. He soon after leased and operated an Exxon service station in Linn for several years. After multiple instances of servicing equipment for Brasselton Brothers trucking company, he was hired to manage their trucking fleet which held a hauling contract with the RGV Sugar Growers Inc. In August 1973, he was hired by RGV Sugar Growers as Harvesting and Transportation Manager. In his 34 years with the RGV Sugar Growers, Humberto helped implement numerous maintenance systems and assisted in developing advanced harvesting techniques. He retired in 2007 as the Personnel and Public Relations Director.
Humberto was known to some in his family as "MacGyver" for his ingenuity in designing and repairing just about anything (probably got it from his father). He long enjoyed spending time on his tractor on weekends growing grain, corn, and watermelons. It was here that he instilled a work ethic for his 3 young sons recruiting them for various activities around the ranch. He was a family man first and foremost always providing for his loved ones. He was strict and stern with his children but that changed with the births of his grandchildren. He instilled values of family love and unity which is apparent by the love his family demonstrates to each other. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched.
His family will receive friends today, Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be prayed at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg, TX. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial with Military Honors by Benito Alaniz V.F.W. Post #7473 will follow to Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3601 North Taylor Road in McAllen. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Alex Braden, Brian Christopher Vela, Samuel Marc Vela, William Joseph Vela, Aaron Vela and Omar Paul Vela. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Memory of Humberto "Beto" Vela to: Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association or St. Anne's Catholic Church in Linn/San Manuel. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 29, 2019