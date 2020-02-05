|
|
Mission - Idalia Flores, 89, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Pharr.
Mrs. Flores enjoyed music and dressing up. She is going to be greatly missed by her family.
She is preceded in death by her son, Faraon Flores Solis.
Mrs. Flores is survived by her loving husband, Eleuterio Flores; seven children, Elieber, Aleyda, Anabeli, Eleazar, Aminta, Luis Fernando, Dagoberto Flores Solis; 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 5, 2020