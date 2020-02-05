Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Idalia Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Idalia Flores

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Idalia Flores Obituary
Mission - Idalia Flores, 89, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Pharr.

Mrs. Flores enjoyed music and dressing up. She is going to be greatly missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by her son, Faraon Flores Solis.

Mrs. Flores is survived by her loving husband, Eleuterio Flores; seven children, Elieber, Aleyda, Anabeli, Eleazar, Aminta, Luis Fernando, Dagoberto Flores Solis; 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Idalia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -