Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Idalia P. (Gomez) Gonzalez Obituary
Alton - Idalia P. Gonzalez, age 76, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 22, 2019 at her residence in Alton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Gonzalez.

She is survived by three sons, Juan M. (Esther) Gonzalez, Jose A. (Angela) Gonzalez & Doroteo (Maria) Gonzalez two daughters, Maria E. (Jose) Lopez & Norma I. (Juan) Leija all of Mission; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary being recited a 7: 00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow to San Jose Cemetery in Abram.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home in Mission
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 24, 2019
