Mission - Idalia P. Gonzalez age, 76, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 22, 2019 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Gonzalez.
She is survived by sons, Juan M. (Esther) Gonzalez, Jose A. (Angela) Gonzalez, Doroteo (Maria) Gonzalez, daughters, Maria E. (Jose) Lopez & Norma I. (Juan) Leija 18 Grandchildren & 12 Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Today, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at San Jose Cemetery in Abram.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 26, 2019