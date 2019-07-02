Granjeno - Idolina Guzman, age 62, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Mission, TX. She was born in El Rincon Ranch in 1956. She lived her entire life in Rincon and Granjeno.



She is preceded in death by her parents Reyes Guzman and Hortencia Ozuna, her brothers, Jose Manuel, Marcelino and Roel Guzman.



Left to cherish her memory are her two children: Karrianne (Sergio) Contreras & Javier Rene Guzman, her two grandchildren Sarah and Sergio Javier Contreras. Also her brothers and sister, Juan (Irene) Ozuna, Alejandro (Marta) Guzman, Reyes (Linda) Guzman, Jr., Ricardo Guzman, Hiram (Norma) Guzman, Martha (Rene) Garza, and Rigoberto (Diana) Guzman. She had numerous nieces, nephews and by her partner, Humberto Magallan.



Idolina recently retired for the second time last May 2018 after working 41 years with Hidalgo I.S.D. There she worked closely serving the communities dearest to her heart, Granjeno, Hidalgo and Las Milpas. She loved gardening, reading books, watching football and being around her siblings and friends. Idolina had a laugh everyone would notice and not quick to forget. She would light up a room. Her family and friends will miss her greatly, her home was open to anyone who wanted to stop and chat.



Visiting will be from 3:00 to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Flores Funeral Home in Mission with a Holy Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Granjeno and burial will follow at Granjeno Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission. Published in The Monitor on July 2, 2019