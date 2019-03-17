Weslaco ,Texas - Ignacio Luna "Father Nacho", age 79, of La Villa, Texas went peacefully into the Golden Gates of Heaven on Friday March 15, 2019. Father Luna was born on Christmas Day 1939 in Celaya in the Mexican state of Guanajuato. He was the third of 12 children born to Jose Luna Reyes and Margarita Trujillo Lopez.



When Father Luna was young , barely able to talk, he already knew what he wanted to be when he grew up. He used to tell everyone, "voy a ser pale (padre)," (I'm going to be a priest). He served as a pastor of St. Benedict Church in San Benito for more than 16 years. He always believed " My vocation has been a gift from God, it was in my heart since I was a very small child." Father Luna joined the religious community Orden de la Merced (Our Lady Order) in 1953 and was ordained to the priesthood on Sept. 1, 1965.



For 10 years, Father Luna served in the field of education at schools in Puebla and Guanajuato before being sent to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to serve as an educator and pastor for eight-and-a-half years. On March 30, 1984 he began an assignment as pastor of St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Church in Edcouch and its mission Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in La Villa; and has served as the Diocese of Brownsville since then.



Ignacio is survived by; sister Carmen Luna Trujillo, brother Guadalupe Luna Trujillo, brother Santiago Luna Trujillo and brother Carlos Luna Trujillo; niece Guadalupe Collins (+Albert Allen), godson Patrick Lloyd Collins, goddaughter Michelle Odette Collins, godson Albert Allen Collins Jr. and goddaughter Selena Scarlett Collins-Ortiz.



Ignacio was preceded in death by; mother Margarita Trujillo Lopez and father Jose Luna Reyes; brother Angel Luna Trujillo and brother Francisco Luna Trujillo.



Visitation Services for Father Luna will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1:00pm to 10:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home (6705 N FM 88 Weslaco,TX 78596) with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Sunday, March 17,2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church (351 S Bowie St, San Benito, TX 78586) from 3:00pm to 9:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm. A mass will be Celebrated at The Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle - National Shrine (400 Virgen de San Juan Boulevard, San Juan, TX 78589) at 10:00 am followed with the Interment at Highland Memorial Park (6705 N FM 88 Weslaco,TX 78596).



All Funeral Arrangements for Father Luna are under the Direction of Funeraria Del Angel - Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco,Texas . Published in The Monitor on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary