1/1
Ignacio Palomo Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ignacio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pharr - Ignacio Palomo Jr., 64, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence in Pharr.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ignacio Palomo Sr.; maternal and paternal grandparents; father in law, Julian Lazarin.

Mr. Palomo is survived by his wife, Maria Elena Palomo; his son, Michael A. (Nilda) Palamo; a step-daughter, Monica A. Lazarin; four grandchildren, Joshua J. Lazarin, Gaby Palomo, Nathan Palomo, Aubrey Palomo; his mother, Juanita Palomo; siblings, Rey (Becky) Palomo, Ricardo (Eloida) Palomo, Bea (Tony) Gonzalez, Linda (Peter) Garcia, Martha (Jerry) Rodriguez, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Friday, July 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
I miss my dear sweet brother. He was always so giving of himself. Whenever I think of you I think of how you loved those by giving of yourself- doing what you could to help. I dont think I ever remember you complaining about anything. You always preferred to see the good In others. I love you Nacho. I know your with dad and LeeCee Rae. Until then we will miss you. But we rejoice in your victory in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Love you. Your sister Marta.
Marta Rodriguez
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved