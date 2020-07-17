I miss my dear sweet brother. He was always so giving of himself. Whenever I think of you I think of how you loved those by giving of yourself- doing what you could to help. I dont think I ever remember you complaining about anything. You always preferred to see the good In others. I love you Nacho. I know your with dad and LeeCee Rae. Until then we will miss you. But we rejoice in your victory in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Love you. Your sister Marta.

Marta Rodriguez

Sister