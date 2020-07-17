Pharr - Ignacio Palomo Jr., 64, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence in Pharr.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ignacio Palomo Sr.; maternal and paternal grandparents; father in law, Julian Lazarin.
Mr. Palomo is survived by his wife, Maria Elena Palomo; his son, Michael A. (Nilda) Palamo; a step-daughter, Monica A. Lazarin; four grandchildren, Joshua J. Lazarin, Gaby Palomo, Nathan Palomo, Aubrey Palomo; his mother, Juanita Palomo; siblings, Rey (Becky) Palomo, Ricardo (Eloida) Palomo, Bea (Tony) Gonzalez, Linda (Peter) Garcia, Martha (Jerry) Rodriguez, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Friday, July 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.