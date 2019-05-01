Edinburg - Ignacio Vega Jr., 40, went home to our Lord Monday, April 29, 2019, at his residence in Edinburg.



No one could've asked for a better son, a better brother, a better uncle, and a better friend. You made this world a better place with your huge loving and giving heart. Our hearts are heavy with sadness that a beautiful soul like yours was called to heaven by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, but also rejoice that you are now smiling upon us. We had so many more things to do together and our time was cut short, but we will see you again when we are once more reunited with you in heaven.



Ignacio is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Isabel Vega of Edinburg; his parents, Ignacio Sr. and Virginia Vega of Alton; a brother, Noe Plata Jr. of Katy, TX; a sister, Irma Irene Vega of Killeen, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, May 1, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.



We love you always Ignacio "Nachito" Vega! You were my best friend, brother, and I will greatly miss you. Save a fishing spot for me in heaven.



Love always,



Dad, Mom, Irene, Noe and all your nieces and nephews.



I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.



-2 Timothy 4:7



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on May 1, 2019