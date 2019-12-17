|
|
Mission, Texas - Imogene E. Garza, 92, entered into the glory of her eternal life on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Jean, as she was affectionately known, was born in Saint Jo, Texas on April 17, 1927 to Isora Embry and Horace Dewey Embry. She followed the love of her life, Oscar, to Mission, Texas where she lived for over 70 years. Her meticulous attention to detail led her to choose a career in bookkeeping. Jean retired from BenSam Shop, a family owned high fashion shop, working as their bookkeeper for over 30 years. She was a member of the Mission Hospital Auxiliary where she served as corresponding secretary. Because of her compassionate nature, she was assigned to the ICU area ready to listen and comfort families of patients. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission and a member of the Catholic Daughter Court #827.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Isora and Horace Embry, her husband Oscar Garza, and her brother J. P. Embry (Ora+). Left to eternally treasure her memory are her sons: Daniel R. Garza (Irene) of Mission and Larry (Yolanda) Garza of Brownsville; a sister Dessie Berry (Nelson) of Dallas; 4 grandchildren: Michael Garza (Linda) of McAllen, Yvonne Gutierrez (Ruben) of Mission, Dr. Jonathan A. Garza (Celina) of Houston, Lizette E. Vannoy (Bryan) of Austin and 16 great-grandchildren.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are: Larry E. Garza, Dr. Jonathan A. Garza, Michael Garza, Matthew Garza, Guillermo Gonzalez, Jr. and Nicholas Gutierrez.
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home staff for the compassion care given to our mother.
Visitation will be held from 3-9 pm with a 7 pm rosary on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission, TX. A funeral mass will be held in her honor at 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 17, 2019