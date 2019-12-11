Home

Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home
101 Ar Sanchez Drive
Roma, TX 78584
(956) 847-7008
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church
Roma, TX
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church
Roma, TX
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church
Roma, TX
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church
Roma, TX
Inez Castillo Escobar


1929 - 2019
Inez Castillo Escobar Obituary
Roma - Inez Castillo Escobar, 90 entered eternal rest on Sunday, December 08, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband Alfonso, and parents Eulogio Castillo, and Maria Gonzalez.She is survived by her daughter Luz Maria Solis (Rene Garcia), and two sons Heron Alfonso, (Jessica) and Jose Rigoberto Escobar, (Mirella), and two brothers, Eduardo and Manuel Castillo.

Inez loved all her children including numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She is now reunited with her loved ones in Heaven. We will surely miss you, mom.

Viewing will start today, December 11, 2019 from 5pm - 9pm., with a Rosary at 7pm. Viewing will continue tomorrow, December 12, 2019 from 8am - 9am, a mass at 9:30am, Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Roma, TX. Interment will follow at Escobares Cemetery. All funeral arrangements are under the services of Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home of Roma.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 11, 2019
