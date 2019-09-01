Home

Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
San Cristobal Magallanes Catholic Church
Sharyland, TX
Inocencio Munguia Jr. Obituary
Madero - Inocencio Munguia Jr., age 64, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his residence in Madero, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Inocencio and Concepcion Munguia and by his two sons, Marcos and Cesar Munguia.

He is survived by his children, Inocencio Munguia III, Maria Munguia, Ashley Munguia, Sabrina Munguia and London Munguia, Ramona Cortez and Jesse Cortez; his siblings, Juan Munguia, Ruby Munguia, Maribel Munguia, Mary Munguia, Norma Munguia and Anabel Munguia and by 10 Grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 9:00 pm on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7: 00 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at San Cristobal Magallanes Catholic Church in Sharyland. Interment with military honors provided by VFW, Post 8788 will follow at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home in Mission, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 1, 2019
