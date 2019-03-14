|
Pharr - Irasema Troncoso, 61, left to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. She was born to Gilberto & Noemi Velasco on March 12, 1958 in Dallas. Irasema was a bilingual teacher at Cesar Chavez Elementary School in Pharr. Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Jose Luis Troncoso; children: Jose Luis (Ana M.) Troncoso Jr., Misty Crystal (Manuel) Carrillo, Irasema Lizette (Sem M.) Garza, Brandie Allese (Mario Alberto) Perez, Stephanie Nicole Troncoso; grandchildren: Kyrie Elain Troncoso, Joey Jason Troncoso, Morgan Victoria Troncoso, Penelope Rose Carrillo, Sage Irasema Garza, Devin Jamal Carrillo, Donovan Jermain Carrillo, Iliana Perez and Diego Perez. She will also be greatly missed by her siblings: Araceli Velasco, Rodolfo Velasco and Noemi Velasco. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 12 pm 8 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 14, 2019