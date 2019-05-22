|
Mission - Irene Garza Fonseca, age 58, passed away Sunday morning, May 19, 2019 at Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Fonseca, Sr. and by by son, Pedro Fonseca, Jr.
She is survived by three daughters, Lisa Covarrubiaz, Lora Fonseca & Laura Fonseca all of Mission, sister, Celia Menchaca of Mission, brothers, Guadalupe Garza of Palmview, Leonardo Garza, Jr. of Friendswood, Lorenzo Garza of Schertz, Celestino Garza of Mission & Martin Garza of Palmview and four grandchildren.
A family gathering with a Holy Rosary was held on Monday, May 2019 at Flores Funeral Home in Mission. She was cremated at Val Verde Crematory in Donna.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on May 22, 2019