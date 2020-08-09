McAllen - Irene Mayorga, 92, of McAllen, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020. Irene was a loving sister, mother, and grandmother. She was born in 1928 in San Juan, Texas, the eldest of four. Irene married Cruz Garza in 1943 and together they had five daughters. In the late 70s, after Cruz passed away, she opened her home to two young sisters and raised them as her own. She later met Francisco "Frank" Mayorga, Jr. at Oral Roberts University and they were married in 1982. She owned her own beauty salon, worked as a paraprofessional for PSJA ISD, and was a substitute teacher for McAllen ISD until she retired at the age of 83. Most importantly, she was a faithful believer and follower of Jesus Christ. Her zeal for the Lord made her bold enough to let you know you needed to get right with Christ and compassionate enough to lead you to Him. Through her ministry of prayer and intercession she touchedcountless lives. She was a mighty blessing to all who knew her and her legacy of faith continues to live on in her family.Irene is survived by her daughters, Ida Abrego, Gladys (Jesse) Villarreal, Esmeralda Ramirez, Diana (Artemio) Garza, and Nancy (Julio) Trevino; eight grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren; three siblings; Gloria Garcia, Lydia Garza, and Oscar (Irene) Alanis. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mayorga; first husband, Cruz Garza. She is loved and missed by many.A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.