Mission - Irene Robinson passed away on October 12, 2019 at The Gardens at Brookridge assisted living in Pharr, TX. Irene was born on December 30, 19332 in Fond Du Lac, WI.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Robinson and her brother Gordon Sierens.
Irene is survived by her children William (Silvia) Robinson of McAllen, TX, Barbara (Glenn Allen) DeAngelis of Ballston Spa, NY; grandchildren Michelle Wright of Orpington, England, Dr. Christina Ciraco-Kidane of New York, NY and Vincent Ciraco of White Plains, NY. She is also survived by her cousin, Charlotte Jackson of Waunakee, Wisconsin.
Irene was an avid reader, and started the lending library at La Hacienda Subdivision in Mission Texas where she resided for many years. Always being involved in the community, she organized many of the activities at La Hacienda Subdivision, as well as being a long time volunteer at Mission Regional Medical Center. She loved to travel, especially going on cruises. Irene will be remembered for her love of animals, particularly her two Siamese Cats.
Prior to her retirement, she was a Real Estate Appraiser for the City of Madison, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2pm-4pm with a memorial service beginning at 3pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 27, 2019