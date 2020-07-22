Hidalgo - Irma A. Gonzalez, age 80, passed away Friday, July 19, 2020 at her residence in Hidalgo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Josefa Arismendez; son, Johnny Gonzalez; brothers, Francisco Arismendez Jr., Santiago Arismendez, Ruben Arismendez. She is survived by her loving husband, Damacio Gonzalez, daughters, Suzy (Jesse) Valdez, Norma (Jesse) Contreras; 3 grandchildren, Jesus Contreras, Juan Contreras, Jonathan Contreras. Visitation will be held today, Wednesday at Aurora Funeral Home Chapel from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hidalgo at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Hidalgo City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home on Cage Blvd. in Pharr.



