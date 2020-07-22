1/1
Irma A. Gonzalez
1939 - 2020
Hidalgo - Irma A. Gonzalez, age 80, passed away Friday, July 19, 2020 at her residence in Hidalgo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Josefa Arismendez; son, Johnny Gonzalez; brothers, Francisco Arismendez Jr., Santiago Arismendez, Ruben Arismendez. She is survived by her loving husband, Damacio Gonzalez, daughters, Suzy (Jesse) Valdez, Norma (Jesse) Contreras; 3 grandchildren, Jesus Contreras, Juan Contreras, Jonathan Contreras. Visitation will be held today, Wednesday at Aurora Funeral Home Chapel from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hidalgo at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Hidalgo City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home on Cage Blvd. in Pharr.

Published in The Monitor on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
11:00 - 09:00 PM
Aurora Funeral Home
JUL
22
Rosary
07:00 PM
Aurora Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Aurora Funeral Home
8610 S Cage Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 782-6150
