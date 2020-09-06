1/1
Irma D. Alaniz
San Juan - Irma D. Alaniz, 72, entered eternal rest Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her residence in San Juan. Irma (Dora) as her friends and family called her, was a kind and loving person. She greeted everyone with a smile and was always there to offer support to those in need. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Irma graduated from Edinburg High School in 1967 and was a lifelong Rio Grande Valley resident. She worked at the Hidalgo County Clerk's office and recently retired from the Head Start Program.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose Alaniz Ramos and Feliciana Trejo Alaniz.

Irma is survived by her husband, Horacio Herrera Jr.; three children, Daniel Lee Davila Jr., Darlene Lee Davila, Delma Lee Davila; eight grandchildren; and three siblings, Jose Daniel Alaniz, Elena Dalia Regalado, and Irene Dalinda Pumarejo.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. service today, September 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
