PHARR - Irma Garza, 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday November 30,2019. She was born in Pharr, Texas on February 14, 1933 Married her high school sweetheart and moved to Chicago, Il and raised her family. After the death of her loving husband she returned to her home town. Irma was an employee of the PSJA District and retired in 2009 after 27 years of service. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and great sense of humor. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Javier Garza Sr , daughter Debbie Garza, son, Javier Garza Jr., brothers Wifredo Ramirez, Rigoberto Ramirez, and Florentino Ramirez..
She is survived by her children, Linda Gonzalez (Tony), Delia Armenta (Alfredo), Tirso Garza (Mira), Irma A. Garza (Sal), and Anna Harmon (Chris) She is also survived by ten grandchildren, David Gonzalez, Xavier Garza, Daniel Gonzalez, Freddy Armenta, Christopher Harmon Jr, Omar Armenta, Caitlin Garza, Eric Garza, Mitchell Garza, and Jennette Garza, five Great Grandchildren, David Anthony Gonzalez ,Sera Gonzalez, Xavier Garza, Addy Rose Garza, and Ezikiel Garza. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019, from 3-9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00am. at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Pharr, Texas
Interment to follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr, Texas
