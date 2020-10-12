McAllen - Irma Reyna Morales, 63, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her place of residence. She was born to the late Arcadio Alaniz and Irma Dora Cruz Alaniz. She came to the end of her life peacefully in her home attended by her loved ones and her faithful canine companions, Chiquita, Jack, Ogie, Cindy and Buddy.Irma was a 1976 graduate of McAllen High School. She was employed with Charles Clark Chevrolet of McAllen for over fourteen years. She could be often seen, in her neighborhood, going for long walks with her dogs, or as she called them, her "children." She was known for her gentle and loving nature which embraced not only her family and friends, but the rescued canines in her care, as well.Mrs. Morales is preceded in death by her brother, Arcadio Alaniz, Jr. and her father Arcadio Alaniz, Sr. She is survived by the love of her life of 43 years, Ricardo Morales, her mother, Irma Dora Cruz Alaniz, two sisters, Rosie (Gerardo) de la Garza, Irasema "Sammie" (Armando) Gonzalez, sister-in-law, Viola Alaniz, brother, Alberto (Janie) Alaniz and several aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, a memorial service restricted to family members is set for Saturday, October 17, 2020. Special thanks are extended to Rosie de la Garza, Sammie Gonzalez, Viola, April, Janie, and Netty Alaniz, her aunt, Rosie Erickson, Karinna and Karissa Gonzalez and Legacy Hospice Care for making her journey a peaceful one.The Morales and Alaniz family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen."I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." - Maya Angelou