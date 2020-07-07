1/1
Irma Rojas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Our beloved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother Irma Rojas (84) has left us to live life eternal with our Heavenly Father alongside the love of her life and husband, Jorge on July 4,2020 in McAllen, Texas.

She was born November 12, 1935 to Jose Gomez and Romana de la Paz in General Teran, N.L. Mexico.

She is survived by her children, Jorge (Lorena) and Jose (Paty) and her treasured grandchildren, Jorge (Darlene), Alec and Brandon. Her siblings, Noe(+), Celso (+), Rodolfo (+), Aida, Humberto, Alicia, Firmato and Thelma.

"Love" is the word that describes her, as she shared and spread it along her path. She adored and cared for her grandchildren as treasured possessions. She was always ready to go to her next social event and looked forward to hosting or attending any party. Loteria was one of her favorite past times and you could see pure joy on her face when she said Bingo! She was an awesome cook and left her daughter-in-laws trying to achieve perfection in the kitchen. Many times they would give up and instead enjoy her delicious dishes.

She was known by many and loved by all. Her life was simple and her faith relentless. Her prayers were unceasing, her love unconditional and her legacy unforgettable.

A service to celebrate Irma's life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2500 N 10th St., Tuesday July 7, a rosary will be recited at 3 pm followed by the funeral service. In an abundance of precaution the service will observe physical distancing measures. Interment will follow the service at Hidalgo Municipal Cemetery.

The family asks that visitors wear a mask. The service will be live streamed on St. John's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsmcallen )



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved