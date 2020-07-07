McAllen - Our beloved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother Irma Rojas (84) has left us to live life eternal with our Heavenly Father alongside the love of her life and husband, Jorge on July 4,2020 in McAllen, Texas.
She was born November 12, 1935 to Jose Gomez and Romana de la Paz in General Teran, N.L. Mexico.
She is survived by her children, Jorge (Lorena) and Jose (Paty) and her treasured grandchildren, Jorge (Darlene), Alec and Brandon. Her siblings, Noe(+), Celso (+), Rodolfo (+), Aida, Humberto, Alicia, Firmato and Thelma.
"Love" is the word that describes her, as she shared and spread it along her path. She adored and cared for her grandchildren as treasured possessions. She was always ready to go to her next social event and looked forward to hosting or attending any party. Loteria was one of her favorite past times and you could see pure joy on her face when she said Bingo! She was an awesome cook and left her daughter-in-laws trying to achieve perfection in the kitchen. Many times they would give up and instead enjoy her delicious dishes.
She was known by many and loved by all. Her life was simple and her faith relentless. Her prayers were unceasing, her love unconditional and her legacy unforgettable.
A service to celebrate Irma's life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2500 N 10th St., Tuesday July 7, a rosary will be recited at 3 pm followed by the funeral service. In an abundance of precaution the service will observe physical distancing measures. Interment will follow the service at Hidalgo Municipal Cemetery.
The family asks that visitors wear a mask. The service will be live streamed on St. John's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsmcallen
)