Pharr - Irma Salas, 57, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.Born in Blackfoot, Idaho, Irma lived in Pharr for most of her life.She is preceded in death by her parents, Maria Anita and Julian Salas; and a brother-in-law, Louie Sepulveda.Irma is survived by three children, Sabrina Leal, Nicole Leal, David Leal Jr., all of Pharr; two grandchildren, Grayson Logan Morales, Violet Lane Olvera; and 12 siblings, Roy (Isabel) Salas of Powell, WY, Francisca (Esteban) Pedraza of Donna; Alejandro (Linda) Salas of Edinburg, Julia (Sofia) Salas of Donna, Beyla (Arnold) Trevino of San Juan, Guadalupe (Robert) Rodriguez, Dora Sepulveda, both of Edinburg, Jose Salas of Corpus Christi, Manuel (Mindy) Salas of Donna, Jesus (Esmer) Salas of Worthington, MN, Consuelo (David) Segovia of Edinburg, and Felicia (David) Palacios of Mission.Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.