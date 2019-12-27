|
McAllen - Irma Salinas, 87, of McAllen, TX, passed away in the early morning of December 26, 2019, at McAllen Regional Hospital. Born June 1, 1932, in Rio Grande City, TX, she is predeceased by her late husband, Antonio Salinas Jr. of Rio Grande City, TX.
Irma was the owner and operator of the Shoe Den in downtown McAllen for 30 years. After her retirement she dedicated herself to her family. She always welcomed her friends and relatives with open arms. Her door was always open to anyone looking for help. Survivors include her three children, Antonio Salinas Ill of McAllen TX, Adrian Salinas of McAllen TX, Alberto Salinas of McAllen TX; her sister Perla Mendoza of Rio Grande City, TX, and her brother Romeo Lopez of Rio Grande City, TX. Granddaughter Angie Salinas of McAllen, TX, grandsons Albert and Anthony Salinas of McAllen TX, and her great grandchildren Angel, Leo, and Anthony Farias.
A rosary will be held at 7:00 PM Friday December 27, 2019 at Kreidler Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday December, 28 2019 at Immaculate Conception in Rio Grande City, TX. The family wishes to thank those who have extended support for Irma during her final days.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 27, 2019