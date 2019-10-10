Home

Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
El Divino Redentor Methodist Church
2421 Maple
Irma Villarreal Obituary
McAllen - Irma Villarreal, 81, died at Amara Hospice in Edinburg on October 9, 2019. Irma was involved in the produce business as a produce broker. Her career spanned more than 50 years. After she retired, she enjoyed traveling, visiting casinos, baking and spending time with her loved ones.

Irma was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Minnie Villarreal. She is survived by several cousins and her best friends, Armando and Elizabeth Flores and their children, Monica and "AJ" Flores.

There will be a visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 N. 10th St. The funeral service will be at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at El Divino Redentor Methodist Church, 2421 Maple , with the burial following at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 10, 2019
