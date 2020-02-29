Home

De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2231
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM
De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Catholic Church
Pharr, TX
View Map
Resources
Irmalinda Garza Lopez

Irmalinda Garza Lopez Obituary
Pharr - Irmalinda Garza Lopez, 75, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. She is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Lopez.

She is survived by her children, Ricardo (Elvia) Lopez, Raquel Lopez (Jaime) Turrubiates, Rojelio (Julie)Lopez, Rebecca G. Lopez, and Martha M. Lopez; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters; and 3 brothers.

Visitation will be from 3pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 29, 2020
