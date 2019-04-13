EDINBURG - Isabel "Chavelita" Flores, 95, went home to our Lord Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.



Born in Camargo, Mexico, she lived in Edinburg all of her life and was a member of El Buen Pastor United Methodist Church. She was married to the love of her life, Efrain Flores, for 67 years before he expired in 2014.



Isabel dedicated her life to her family and had a strong faith in God. In early years she was a stay-at-home wife and mother. She was active in the church, serving as a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Methodist Women's group. She helped her husband start his plumbing business and ran the office for several years. Chavelita was also a very active volunteer for Edinburg Regional Hospital for many years.



Chavelita had a passion for reading, sewing, gardening, and cooking. She was an early advocate of healthy cooking and was known for her bran muffins, adding wheat germ to her flour tortillas, aloe vera waters, brown rice, and baked salmon. She also enjoyed classical music and attending opera performances.



She is survived by five children, Lucy (Phillip) Norris of Arlington, Efrain "Pino" Flores, Jr. of McAllen, Hector (Melva) Flores, Charlie Flores, Nilda (Vincent) Cantu, all of Edinburg; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Evangelina Guerra of Edinburg; numerous nieces; nephews; and relatives of the Flores, De La Garza, and Perez families.



Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Monday, April 15, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 am. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at El Buen Pastor United Methodist Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to El Buen Pastor United Methodist Church in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary