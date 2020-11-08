1/1
Isabel I. Garza
Edinburg - Isabel Garza passed away Monday, October 19th, 2020 at the age of 91 in Saginaw, Michigan. Isabel was born on October 13th, 1929 in Edinburg, Texas. She lived in Texas until 1950, at which time she moved to Michigan with her family. In Michigan she worked full time as a nurse and was an active member of the church her husband pastored. After 25 years in Michigan, Isabel would move back to Texas to care for her mother and mother-in-law. In addition to their care, she continued to work in the nursing field and began to foster young children. Isabel became an active member of her foster parent chapter and even became president of the women's organization at Templo Bethel. Much of her life was dedicated to taking care of others.

Isabel is survived by her sister Delfina Hernandez, her daughters; Elizabeth Torres and Ernestina Rivera, 5 grandchildren; Paul (Renee) Rivera, Aurora (Agapito) Garza, Joe (Angie) Rivera, Laura Torres (Michael Anderson), Raquel (Domingo) Jacquez, 15 great grandchildren; and 13 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jose R Garza and son Jose Andres Garza.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission at 11:00 am. Funeral service will be start at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Published in The Monitor on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
