Isabel "Chavelo" Mendoza
Alamo - Isabel "Chavelo" Mendoza, 78, went home to our Lord Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence in Alamo.

Born in Hidalgo County, Mr. Mendoza had lived in Alamo all of his life where his business, the Sno-Wiz, became famous for his delicious snow cones.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Priscilla Mendoza; his parents, Ernesto & Guadalupe Mendoza; and a sister, Guillerminia Mendoza.

Mr. Mendoza is survived by his loving wife, Elva Mendoza; a daughter, Elaine Mendoza Ramos; a son, Ernesto Mendoza II; three grandchildren, Kyle Mendoza, Matthew Ramos, Micah Ramos, all of Alamo; four siblings, Lidia Falcon of Alamo, Herminia Rodriguez of Houston, Gilbert Mendoza of Pharr, and Janie Canche of Alamo.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, June 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jun. 2, 2020.
