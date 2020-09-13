1/1
Isabel Violeta (Montalvo) Ortegon
1943 - 2020
Mission - Isabel Violeta Montalvo Ortegon entered eternal rest at her home on September 8, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born on July 24, 1943 in Rio Grande City, Texas to Eduardo and Elena S. Montalvo. She attended schools in San Isidro and Texas Women's University. She married the love of her life, Dr. Fernando Ortegon, in 1969. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her two sisters, Margarita M. Alaniz and Yolanda M. Guerra.

She is survived by her two loving sons, Carlos Eduardo Ortegon (Bianca Hinojosa Ortegon) and Fernando Alejandro Ortegon, her two grandchildren Carlos Eduardo Ortegon II and Gabriela Elisa Ortegon, her sister Maria Christina M. Martinez, and many nieces and nephews.

"Chabelita" had a love for art and was a very talented artist and has left behind many treasured paintings. She also had a love for travel and was blessed to have visited many places on this earth, one of her favorite places being Las Vegas. Long-time resident of Mission, which she served as first lady from 1981-1984. She was a huge supporter of the city and a pillar of the community.

Special thanks to Roxanne De Leon for the very special care that she gave our mother during her final year.

Though her family grieves her loss, they take comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her loved ones, especially with her beloved husband Fernando.

The services will be at the Mission Event Center on Monday, September 14, 2020 as a drive by from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM. The funeral will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Montalvo Cemetery in San Isidro with Father Roy Snipes officiating. The funeral precession will depart Ric Brown Funeral Home in Mission at 9:00 AM.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mission Event Center
SEP
15
Funeral
Montalvo Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Memories & Condolences

September 11, 2020
Wishing the Ortegon Family our deepest sorrow, in the loss of the family matriarch.
Mario Garza
Friend
