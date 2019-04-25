Austin, Texas - Isabelita Rodriguez Bourbois passed away on April 18, 2019 at the age of 88 in Austin, Texas. Isabel was born on December 4, 1930 in Mission. She was the second oldest child born to Alberta Bourbois Lazo and Ramon Rodriguez Ramirez. Her maternal grandparents were Agustin Bourbois Foster and Juanita Lazo Villarreal of Mission, and paternal grandparents were Doroteo Rodriguez Ramirez and Tirsa Ramirez Garcia from Rancho San Pedro, Mexico.



In addition to the love of her parents, Isabel was also blessed with the love, affection and admiration of her grandparents and all of her aunts and uncles.



Isabel was always a loving and constant support to her mother and a mentor to her six younger sisters as well as her many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved. Isabel was guided by a strong and faithful moral compass. She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend.



Throughout her life, Isabel had many interests and enjoyed many accomplishments. She was a talented artist, gardener and bowler. She also enjoyed playing her piano, baking, and working on jigsaw puzzles.



Isabel retired from Sam's Club after 23 years and was proud of her perfect attendance record. While working there, she often was awarded recognitions and awards for her service.



Isabel was preceded in death by her parents, brother Rodolfo (Redondo Beach, California); sisters Lydia Ramirez (McAllen) and Maria Enriqueta Blemmel (McAllen).



Left to grieve her passing are sisters Hortencia Buselmeier of McAllen, Irma (Glenn) Miller of Conroe, Texas, Gloria Lamar Transki (Allen Cohen) of Santa Barbara, California, Juanita (Ruben) Olivarez of Austin, Texas and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission on Friday April 26, 2019, from 5:00 to 9:00pm. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held at 9:15 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission, where Isabel will be laid to rest next to her mother.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 25, 2019