Alamo - Isauro G. "Pruny" Pruneda, 80, entered eternal rest Monday, September 9, 2019, surrounded by his children and brothers.
U.S. Army First Sergeant Isauro Pruneda retired proudly and served his country for 33 years in the Texas Army National Guard. He was a servant leader throughout his highly decorated military career. Isauro's two loves were his family and military family.
Isauro's boisterous personality will forever live in the hearts of many.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Alicia Pruneda; a brother, Reynaldo Pruneda; and a sister in law, Diana Gutierrez.
Mr. Pruneda is survived by his wife, Maria G. Pruneda of Alamo; three children, Xavier Rolando (Rosa Elena) Pruneda of Alamo, Roel Ray Pruneda of Pharr, Adelina Alicia "Nina" (Anthony) Cosby of San Antonio; three grandchildren, Xavier Rolando Pruneda, II, Jessica Rose Pruneda and Maria Mae Pruneda Cosby; three siblings, Ramon (Lucila) Pruneda of McAllen, Mike (Alicia) Pruneda, Uvaldo (+Diana) Gutierrez, both of Pharr.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 12, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 7473 of Elsa.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 12, 2019