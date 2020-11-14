McAllen - Isela Vicente Zapata, 45, entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Isela Vicente was born in Mcallen Tx to Juan J. Zapata and Maria Perfecta Zapata. Isela was preceded in death by her father, and her sister, Antonia Zapata.She was the most loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt. Isela was an awesome baker known as Isela's Sweets. She was the most humble, caring giving person anyone would love to have as a friend. She will be greatly missed and forever loved by all who knew her.Isela leaves behind her husband, Augustine Vicente; her daughter, Victoria R Cruz; son James M Vicente; her mother, Maria Perfecta Zapata; eight siblings, Dolores (Lupe) Perez, Johnny (Myra) Zapata, Christina (Roberto) Lopez, Adolfo Zapata, Lauro Zapata Sr. (Cindy), Dora Zapata, Teresa Zapata, and Raquel(Antonio)Ambriz; numerous nieces, and nephews.Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Pallbearers will be Richard L. Gaitan, Lauro Zapata Jr., Christian A. Ambriz, Jacob Rich, Joseph G. Perez, Ralph Medina, Lauro Zapata Sr., and John Andrew Zapata.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.