Mission - Isidra Lopez, 84, passed away on March 1, 2019 at Solara Hospital in McAllen. Isidra was preceded in death by her husband, Agustin Lopez. She is survived by her children; Jacinto Espinoza, Jose Espinoza, Maria Isabel (Romeo) Garza, Maria Elena (Alberto) Lopez, Agustin (Rose) Lopez Jr., Encarnacion Lopez, Rosie (Fred) L. Reyes, 15 grandchildren, and 35 great grandchildren. Isidra will always be remembered for the unquestionable love she had for her family. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 7, 2019