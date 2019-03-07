Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Isidra Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isidra Lopez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Isidra Lopez Obituary
Mission - Isidra Lopez, 84, passed away on March 1, 2019 at Solara Hospital in McAllen. Isidra was preceded in death by her husband, Agustin Lopez. She is survived by her children; Jacinto Espinoza, Jose Espinoza, Maria Isabel (Romeo) Garza, Maria Elena (Alberto) Lopez, Agustin (Rose) Lopez Jr., Encarnacion Lopez, Rosie (Fred) L. Reyes, 15 grandchildren, and 35 great grandchildren. Isidra will always be remembered for the unquestionable love she had for her family. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now