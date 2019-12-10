Home

Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-5222
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
Ismael "Smiley" Anzaldua


1962 - 2019
Ismael "Smiley" Anzaldua Obituary
EDINBURG - Ismael Anzaldua, 57, went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019. He was born on May 8, 1962 to Jose and Rosita Anzaldua in Edinburg.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Anzaldua; and sister, Rosita Anzaldua.

Ismael is survived by his children; Joshua Anzaldua, Kayla Anzaldua and Albert Maldonado; his 8 grandchildren; mother, Rosita Anzaldua and his siblings Jose Anzaldua, Reymundo Anzaldua, Rosario Revilla and Roosevelt Anzaldua; and numerous extended family and friends.

Ismael was known by many as "Smiley", no matter the circumstances he always had a smile on his face. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and son who will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 10:00pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 with a rosary at 7:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00am at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Pharr, 4607 N Sugar Rd. Pharr, TX 78577.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 10, 2019
