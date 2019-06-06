Home

Ismael G. Gonzalez Obituary
SAN JUAN - Ismael G. Gonzalez, 65, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday June 4, 2019 in McAllen, Texas. Ismael was born on June 17, 1953 in Mexico. Ismael is survived by his wife, Oralia Gonzalez; children, Ismael (Cynthia) Gonzalez; Jesus (Rosie) Gonzalez; Armando (Laura) Gonzalez; Jose (Melissa) Gonzalez; and Jorge Luis (Mayra) Gonzalez; sister Maria Del Refugio Acosta, sister Raquel Mata, sister Yolanda Gonzalez and sister Ana Maria Salgado. A visitation for Ismael will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM with a Prayer service at 7:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley, 4607 North Sugar Road, Pharr, Texas 78577.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on June 6, 2019
