Donna - Ismael "Mike" Marroquin entered into eternal rest with Our Lord on Sunday August 23rd, 2020. He was born in Mercedes, Texas on May 18th, 1951 and he was preceded in death by his parents Tomas and Santos Marroquin; brothers Baldemar, Rodolfo, Tomas Jr., and sisters Delia, Sylvia, and Linda.
He is survived by his wife Linda Grotts-Kirbach who loved and cared for him until the very end; sisters Ofelia and Odilia; children Jennifer Garza (Richard), Thomas Marroquin (Rosemary), Mark Marroquin, and Jaclyn Marroquin; Grandsons Richie Garza, Jacob Marroquin and Aiden Marroquin.
Mike was a hard worker and his boisterous laugh and infections smile will be missed and never forgotten. He was a great dancer, he loved to golf, and always enjoyed telling a good joke. He cherished his countless friends and will be missed by many.
Visitation Services will be held Wednesday, August 26,2020 at 10:00 am at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home located at 6705 N FM 88 in Weslaco, Texas followed with the Graveside Service at 2:00 pm at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Texas.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to charity of choice
.