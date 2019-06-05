Home

Ismael Morgan Obituary
Alamo - Ismael Morgan, 81, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at his residence in Alamo.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Esperanza Morgan.

Mr. Morgan is survived by his children, Jesus, San Juanita, Gerardo, Michael Ismael Morgan; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Roberto, Fernando, and Rodolfo Morgan; and a sister, Yolanda Ramon.

A rosary was held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place today, June 5, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on June 5, 2019
